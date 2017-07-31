St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Another Armed Robbery in Lexington Park

On Friday, July 28, 2017, at approximately 11:30 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies

responded to the report of an armed robbery in the area of Cinnamon Way in Lexington Park.

Deputies made contact with two adult female victims who alleged they were stopped by two black male suspects while driving in the area of Forest Run Drive. The suspects proceeded to display a weapon and demanded the victim’s personal property and other valuables before fleeing the area.

Detectives and Crime Lab Technicians from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The crime is not believed to a random act and the investigation continues.

No further physical description of the suspects is available at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Cory Ellis at 301-475-4200, ext. *8125 or by email, Cory.Ellis@stmarysmd.com. Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

