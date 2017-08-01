Stoddert Principal Reassigned, After Carlos Bell indicted on 119 Counts

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School Principal Kenneth Schroeck was reassigned today to the Charles County Public Schools Office of Supporting Services. Marvin Jones, executive director of schools, will serve as Stoddert’s interim principal effective immediately.

Schroeck’s reassignment follows the release of additional information learned as part of an investigation of Carlos Bell, a former instructional assistant at Stoddert.

Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington released a 119-count indictment charging Bell with multiple counts of sexual abuse and other crimes against children. Bell was formerly charged by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office on July 3, 2017. with charges of production of child pornography and assault.

Jones will work with the administrative team at Stoddert to ensure a smooth opening of school for students, staff, parents and the Stoddert community. Jones will also lead the next Stoddert parent meeting set for 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Stoddert staff and parents were notified this afternoon of the change.