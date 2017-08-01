California Man Charged with Animal Cruelty After Dog Found Dead

On Saturday, July 19, 2017, Corporal D. Reppel of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Louisdale Drive, in California, to assist Animal Control Officer, Joy Wilson for the report of an animal cruelty complaint.

Police arrived on scene and made contact with Officer Wilson who advised there was a tan Husky dog that was deceased near the back side of the residence. Police observed a young Husky with a leather collar attached to a heavy metal chain tied to a metal pole in the ground. There was no shade, water, or food within reach of the animal. The dog was slumped over on it’s side and was not breathing. The dog was photographed and unhooked from the pole. The dog was removed from the area and placed into the back of the Animal Control vehicle to be examined by a local Veterinarian. According to court documents, Corporal Reppel reported the thermometer in his agency issued cruiser displayed 94* F, and a check of Weather Bug showed a temperature of 94* with a heat index of 98* in the California area.

It was discovered that a second dog, a German Shepherd was secured in a small fenced in area to the rear of the residence, also with no shade, food, or water. The dog was blind, and had trouble standing upright and was wobbling while it was walking. The dog was given water on scene due to the obvious distress from the extreme heat. The dog was taken into custody, and rushed to Tidewater Veterinary Hospital for treatment of Heat Stroke like symptoms. As the dog was being walked to the van, it swayed and almost fell over several times. The dog had to be assisted into the truck as it did not have enough strength to climb into the van.

Police made contact with a witness, who advised she observed the Husky running around on the chain around 10:30-110:0 and noticed there was no water or shade for the Husky, she called her neighbors to see if they would assist giving water to the dog, but they did not know if the dog was aggressive and refused. The witness called Animal Control around 1:30 p.m., after she observed the husky slumped over near the pole. She also advised she noticed the Sheppard was blind approximately 6 months ago while she was walking.

Police made contact with a neighbor who advised he usually sees the male owner outside in the evening time watering the dogs. He noticed earlier this morning that the Husky did not have water. He was going to take the dog home to care for it, but did not want to be in trouble for going onto the suspect’s property or taking the dog. He came back out to check the mail and check the dog, and saw that the police were on the scene.

Police then attempted to make contact with the owner of the residence with negative results. A business card was left on the door letting the owner know the dogs were confiscated by Animal Control, The only information at the time about the suspect came from the Maryland registration that was showing on a car in the driveway.

Later that night at approximately 7:00 p.m., Anthony Maurice Dargan Jr, 29, of California, made contact with police by phone, he advised he is the owner of the dogs, and they were located on his property. He stated the Husky dog had shade and water when he left the residence, and the Sheppard had water and access to the garage through an open door for shade.

Police advised Dargan of the conditions found at the residence when they arrived, and the Husky had died as a result of having no shade or water available within his reach. He was also advised the garage door was shut, and the Sheppard had no access to shade or water.

The Sheppard was seen and treated by Dr. Repenning, at Tidewater Veterinary Hospital, and required fluids, and had a temperature of 103.5, the dog is classified as a senior, and is blind. Dr. Repenning is completing a detailed report of the treatment, and cause of death to the animal.

Police completed an application of charges on Anthony Maurice Dargan Jr, 29, of California charging him with six counts of animal cruelty, and four counts of restraining a dog from water/shelter.

