Children’s Aid, Inc. Collecting Schools Supplies for Local Children

Children’s Aid, Inc.’s Operation Backpack provides Calvert County children in need with a backpack filled with new school supplies and a new, age-appropriate book. Our goal is to highlight the importance of education as well as help the students approach the beginning of the school year with a greater sense of confidence and hope.

To date, 800 Calvert County students have received school supplies through the Operation Backpack Program. This year, we are seeking the community’s support in helping us provide 225 local children with the school supplies they need to succeed in the new school year.

School supply donations are being accepted until August 16, 2017, at the Office Depot in Prince Frederick, Gentle Family Dentistry in Dunkirk, Movement Mortgage (162 Main Street) in Prince Frederick and all three World Gym locations: Lusby, Owings, and Prince Frederick.

Supplies that are most needed include backpacks (15” H or larger), composition books, pencils, Crayola crayons (24 count), spiral notebooks, college-ruled filler paper, highlighters, colored pencils and glue sticks. All donations should be new and unopened. Backpacks will be packed and distributed on Saturday, August 26, 2017. For more information about Children’s Aid, Inc., to volunteer to help pack backpacks or to donate online, please visit www.TheChildrensAid.org