Reduced Meals Application for Coming Charles County School Year Available Online

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) serves breakfast and lunch items for students at low costs for parents. Meal prices have been set for the 2017-18 school year, which begins on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Breakfast is $1.25 and lunch is $2.65 for elementary school students. For middle and high school students, breakfast is $1.40 and lunch is $2.90. There were no increases in meal prices from last school year.

Some students may be eligible for free or reduced price meals. The school system uses guidelines established by the federal government to determine a student’s eligibility for reduced meal prices. The reduced price for breakfast is $.30 and $.40 for lunch. All students receive a paper application on the first day of school.

Parents also can apply online for free or reduced price meals at https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application. Families with more than one child attending CCPS only need to fill out and submit one application per household. The application is also linked to the bottom of the CCPS website, www.ccboe.com. Select the Free and Reduced Price Meals graphic to access the application.

Completed paper applications should be mailed to Charles County Public Schools, Department of Food and Nutrition Services, 5980 Radio Station Road, La Plata, MD, 20646. There is a 10 business day turn around for all paper applications once they are received by Food and Nutrition Services staff. Staff reviews applications for eligibility; incomplete applications will not be reviewed. All information provided may be checked for eligibility verification.

Approved applications are only valid for one school year. Parents need to submit a new application annually at the start of each school year. Benefits from the 2016-17 school year end on Oct. 18 or when parents receive notification that benefits for the 2017-18 school year have been approved. Parents can also apply at any time during the school year.

Questions about the application process or the CCPS meals program can be directed to the Food and Nutrition Services Department at 301-392-5575.