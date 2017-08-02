MDOT SHA Invests $3 Million on Improving Five Heavily Traveled Prince George’s County Roads

Upgrades Will Be Performed as Part of Preventative Maintenance Projects

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is resurfacing five major Prince George’s County roads. The $3 million project will be complete late-fall.

Crews will patch, mill (remove the top layer of asphalt), pave and restripe the following roads:

MD 197 (Collington Road) between US 50 (John Hansen Highway) and MD 450 (Annapolis Road) in Bowie (1.5 miles);

MD 725 (Marlboro Pike) between MD 202 (Largo Road) and US 301 (Crain Highway) in Upper Marlboro (one-half mile);

MD 410 (East West Highway) between US 1 (Baltimore Avenue) and the CSX bridge in Hyattsville (one-half mile);

MD 332 (Central Avenue) between Southern Avenue and MD 214 (Central Avenue) in Capital Heights (one mile); and

US 212A (Powder Mill Road) between MD 201 (Edmonston Avenue) and US 1 (Baltimore Avenue) in Laurel (one-half mile).

To complete this resurfacing work, crews may close lanes in both directions of each road, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sundays through Thursdays, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Additional work hours and lane closures may be necessary to expedite all phases of work.

MDOT SHA’s contractor for the work Allan Meyers MD, Inc. of Fallston. For more information about these area wide resurfacing projects, please contact Mr. John Gover, MDOT SHA District 3 Area Engineer at 301-513-7336. For the latest real-time travel information, log onto www.md511.org or call 1-855-466-3511 using a hands-free device. MDOT SHA is urging motorists to slow down and pay close attention in highway work zones. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.

To better prepare for travel and commuting, Maryland drivers can know before they go by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures. Also available is e-Road Ready 2017 —an interactive listing of all major highway projects. Those who have further questions may call the MDOT SHA District 1 Office at 410-677-4000.