UPDATE: Two Individuals Charged in Nicolet Park Fight Video

UPDATE: Two criminal summons were issued on August 6, 2017.
Natosha Rena Curlin, 27, of Hampton, Virginia and Alisia Maria Brown, 23 of Waldorf, are being charged with disorderly conduct and Affray, after being identified it the video from Nicolet Park in Lexington Park.
More arrests are expected as police are following up on leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Bowie at 301-475-4200, ext. *8066 or by email, Shawn.Bowie@stmarysmd.com.
Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
8/2/2017: On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at approximately 2:57 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Nicolet Park in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance.
Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located a large crowd dispersing and fleeing the area. It was later learned the crowd gathered to watch a fight that was also broadcast live on social media.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals in the broadcast.
HAHAHAHAHAHA
Easy, the Sheriffs Office just needs to walk over to the Social Services office and show them the pictures. They should be able to handle this easy investigation, or, walk over the the State Police Barracks and ask them for help.
Right on.
Are they going to get a Participation Trophy? May be a county good citizenship award and a day named after them. We can call it Bat Day!
Just track down the person with the account! jeeze. If they don’t provide some names, charge them with aiding and abetting…
I find it hard to believe the poleece do not recognize faces in the photos.
Aiding and abetting? You have no clue about the law. Please stop commenting.
Go back to 1st grade and learn to spell.
Did they check Tri-County yet?
Fight about stolen EBT cards
At least Tri-County would have them fixed before they were released.
Alisha Brown is one of the girls I would assume since in the comments beside the vid her name was mentioned saying “you had a chance at the end…”
A drone with pepper spray would be hilarious
whatchu wanna bet they wanna investigate the guy who went aroun sayin i kill n*gg*z????
I think you need to go back to school. You need to learn proper grammar and spelling.
His name is Anthony Dotson of Waldorf
Just take the pictures to social services.
Check with animal control
Very Good!
I have never seen such a large group of barbarians in all my life. Educated people do not behave this way. Ignorance at its finest. Check the welfare rolls and you can identify them.
Education never fixed that.
I do not know who is worse, the rachid ghetto-fabulous girl filming it, or the bat holding bonnet wearing looking like streetwalker thugettes.
You would have thought it was raining food stamps around the corner when they went running from the police. Bunch of chickens
OH BOY I HOPE YOU CHECK THE NUMBERS AND STATS THERE ARE MORE WHITES ON WELFARE AND OTHER SOCIAL PROGRAMS THAN BLACKS EVER SINCE THE 60’S WHEN THE SNAP PROGRAM WAS INSTITUTED OR ANY OTHER PEOPLE OF COLOR, SO LEARN YOUR HISTORY BEFORE YOU START SPREADING YOU FAKE NEWS !!
CAPS ALERT!
Color wasn’t mentioned.
Your a Idiot
*** you’re an
Please proofread before posting so you don’t end up being the one who sounds like an idiot.
Bull crap
So by your logic whites should commit more of the violent crimes in America, right? Too bad the DOJ says otherwise.
Uh, oh. Gloria busted a caps lock on you. You’re in trouble now.
Those hair hatted hooligans need to be sterilized, banned from the US and sent to a 3rd world prison. Think about it, you know this isn’t their first acts of foolishness and extreme stupidity. If no action is taken to stop them, the cycle will only continue and get worse. When the BT-1000 is unleashed upon society, more cops and armed security guards are needed in the area. They are state-sponsored terrorists who always get special treatment when they are the lowest filth on the totem pole along with sex offenders, murderers and animal abusers.
I hope you didn’t vote for Hillary then.
Voting doesn’t have a damn thing to do with the subject and only fools participate in that nonsense. I could care less who’s in a stupid political position that doesn’t have much influence on criminal punishment. At the end of the day, criminals, welfare leeches and excessive breeders need to be stopped. Anybody who at least makes an effort to end the nonsense gets my respect.
Vote or no vote, there will always be an “authority figure” in a position of power. I’m just sick of my taxpayer money being consumed to support scumbags who only exist to destroy and contribute nothing good to society. The amount of money that’s taken from my paycheck is enough money to feed myself and family (who do contribute to the community and obey the laws) for at least a month. Factor that money into a whole month and it would be enough money to feed a family for about 3-4 months. Where’s the justice in that?
For one thing, it’s “I couldn’t care less”. Second, you obviously care enough to post an encyclopedia on the subject. Please, tell us more about how much you “don’t care”.
And I bet you go to church every Sunday too……hypocrite.
Your the one that needs church pinhead
Alisha brown fighting in the Grey on the bottom . the one with all black on with a bat drives a black 2006ford explorer.
Alisha brown dotson in the Grey that’s fighting
Anthony dotson going off towards the end
And this is why most of the educated people in St. Mary’s county avoid Great Mills Road at all costs.
Nonsense. That incident didn’t happen on Great Mills road, it happened at the historically dangerous Nicolet Park. And for the thousands who travel along Great Mills Road every week, how can you possibly come to the conclusion that most of them are not educated when most of them probably have better jobs and make more money than you?
Wait a minute I’m very educated and grew up down here so don’t let a few idiot boxes force you to make such comments. Also GMHS has one of the highest graduates that go on to college. Thank you!!
You are a Loon
Proof? Thought so idiot
Lol….all yall talkin real racist tell the police they should be worryin bout you crackers thats over dosing instead of a street fight
Go back to school and learn how to speak English Goon.
Yea i seen the same white boy get treated by paramedics 4 times for od…..yea they take up all the time and people that need fast response cant get it cuz all these white people need narcan.lol
Learn proper grammar.
You realize black people OD as well, right? Guess that little tid bit of information was just out of your reach.
STFU, Obama!
Thanks for making everyone’s point.
Blah blah blah blah blah. Whatever goon.
Your name suits you well.
You fell for it too huh? That pathetic hair grabbin contest wasn’t a street fight. You forget these little posers brought all their props, and got all dressed up for the part, because that’s all it was – a part in their video for facebook(remember the whole point-they were recording) – and now it’ll end up on YouTube to compete with all the other ignorant videos of poor dopes fighting not realizing they are the butt of the joke. Don’t really care about people who OD white or black – really has no relevance to this stupid little video that no one got hurt in. As long as there are fool to participate and suckers to watch – these ignorant videos will continue.
Your use of the term “cracker” is racist and offensive. You are EXACTLY like the people you’re trying to address; a bigot.
Maybe if ya’ll stop selling it
Each and every one of them need to leave MY COUNTY.
Here we have an imposter that’s trying to out troll the troll, not realizing no one cares.
‘…not realizing no one cares…’ That’s a double negative.
That was very exciting to watch. Reminds me of schoolyard fist fights long ago. Except with a fascinating twist. The only white guy at this fight is running around and yelling the ‘ N ‘ word ? ?
welfare chicks with babies is all they are
No way are they Chicks,More like Heffer’s
Oh Man…”Crazy Eyes!!!”
The girl fighting is niesher curlin. That’s her name. Good luck finding her start on the base where she works. I believe she is former active duty.
You’re absolutely right. She also lives on Forrest Run drive in the townhomes
That’s my Girl!
HAHAHA and you wonder why the N word is still commonly used. BLACKS WILL NEVER EVOLVE.
Fake Bob. So easy to tell.
What country was this in? I couldn’t understand anything they were saying. Very primitive yet seemed to have modern clothes and cars. Strange world
What, no one has called them in yet? I knew they shouldn’t have taken the pay phones out.
nothing that you can’t see on Jerry Springer – What’s the big deal?