UPDATE: Two Individuals Charged in Nicolet Park Fight Video

UPDATE: Two criminal summons were issued on August 6, 2017.

Natosha Rena Curlin, 27, of Hampton, Virginia and Alisia Maria Brown, 23 of Waldorf, are being charged with disorderly conduct and Affray, after being identified it the video from Nicolet Park in Lexington Park.

More arrests are expected as police are following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Bowie at 301-475-4200, ext. *8066 or by email, Shawn.Bowie@stmarysmd.com.

Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

8/2/2017: On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at approximately 2:57 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Nicolet Park in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located a large crowd dispersing and fleeing the area. It was later learned the crowd gathered to watch a fight that was also broadcast live on social media.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals in the broadcast.

