UPDATE: Two Individuals Charged in Nicolet Park Fight Video

August 15, 2017

UPDATE: Two criminal summons were issued on August 6, 2017.

Natosha Rena Curlin, 27, of Hampton, Virginia and Alisia Maria Brown, 23 of Waldorf, are being charged with disorderly conduct and Affray, after being identified it the video from Nicolet Park in Lexington Park.

More arrests are expected as police are following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Bowie at 301-475-4200, ext. *8066 or by email, Shawn.Bowie@stmarysmd.com.

Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

8/2/2017: On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at approximately 2:57 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Nicolet Park in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located a large crowd dispersing and fleeing the area. It was later learned the crowd gathered to watch a fight that was also broadcast live on social media.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals in the broadcast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Bowie at 301-475-4200, ext. *8066 or by email, Shawn.Bowie@stmarysmd.com.

Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).






70 Responses to UPDATE: Two Individuals Charged in Nicolet Park Fight Video

  1. LOL on August 2, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHA

    Reply
  2. Tre on August 2, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Easy, the Sheriffs Office just needs to walk over to the Social Services office and show them the pictures. They should be able to handle this easy investigation, or, walk over the the State Police Barracks and ask them for help.

    Reply
    • GetBack on August 4, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Right on.

      Reply
  3. AliceW on August 2, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Are they going to get a Participation Trophy? May be a county good citizenship award and a day named after them. We can call it Bat Day!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on August 2, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Just track down the person with the account! jeeze. If they don’t provide some names, charge them with aiding and abetting…

    I find it hard to believe the poleece do not recognize faces in the photos.

    Reply
    • Ben Matlock on August 2, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      Aiding and abetting? You have no clue about the law. Please stop commenting.

      Reply
    • You're an idiot. on August 3, 2017 at 11:45 am

      Go back to 1st grade and learn to spell.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on August 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Did they check Tri-County yet?

    Reply
    • didendonuffin on August 3, 2017 at 7:13 am

      Fight about stolen EBT cards

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 4, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      At least Tri-County would have them fixed before they were released.

      Reply
  6. SeaOfJoy on August 2, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Alisha Brown is one of the girls I would assume since in the comments beside the vid her name was mentioned saying “you had a chance at the end…”

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on August 2, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    A drone with pepper spray would be hilarious

    Reply
  8. oh snap on August 2, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    whatchu wanna bet they wanna investigate the guy who went aroun sayin i kill n*gg*z????

    Reply
    • You're an idiot. on August 3, 2017 at 11:46 am

      I think you need to go back to school. You need to learn proper grammar and spelling.

      Reply
    • SnitchesGetStitches on August 4, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      His name is Anthony Dotson of Waldorf

      Reply
  9. Anonymous on August 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Just take the pictures to social services.

    Reply
  10. Heather on August 2, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Check with animal control

    Reply
    • GetBack on August 4, 2017 at 8:31 am

      Very Good!

      Reply
  11. Shameful on August 2, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    I have never seen such a large group of barbarians in all my life. Educated people do not behave this way. Ignorance at its finest. Check the welfare rolls and you can identify them.

    Reply
    • GetBack on August 4, 2017 at 8:32 am

      Education never fixed that.

      Reply
  12. Disgusted on August 2, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    I do not know who is worse, the rachid ghetto-fabulous girl filming it, or the bat holding bonnet wearing looking like streetwalker thugettes.

    Reply
  13. Lol on August 2, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    You would have thought it was raining food stamps around the corner when they went running from the police. Bunch of chickens

    Reply
    • Gloria on August 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      OH BOY I HOPE YOU CHECK THE NUMBERS AND STATS THERE ARE MORE WHITES ON WELFARE AND OTHER SOCIAL PROGRAMS THAN BLACKS EVER SINCE THE 60’S WHEN THE SNAP PROGRAM WAS INSTITUTED OR ANY OTHER PEOPLE OF COLOR, SO LEARN YOUR HISTORY BEFORE YOU START SPREADING YOU FAKE NEWS !!

      Reply
      • GetBack on August 4, 2017 at 8:34 am

        CAPS ALERT!

        Color wasn’t mentioned.

        Reply
      • Rufus on August 4, 2017 at 9:26 am

        Your a Idiot

        Reply
        • Grammar Police on August 7, 2017 at 11:06 am

          *** you’re an

          Please proofread before posting so you don’t end up being the one who sounds like an idiot.

          Reply
      • Harley Quinn on August 4, 2017 at 11:48 am

        Bull crap

        Reply
      • Adam 12 on August 6, 2017 at 11:21 pm

        So by your logic whites should commit more of the violent crimes in America, right? Too bad the DOJ says otherwise.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on August 4, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      Uh, oh. Gloria busted a caps lock on you. You’re in trouble now.

      Reply
  14. Tommy Sotomayor on August 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Those hair hatted hooligans need to be sterilized, banned from the US and sent to a 3rd world prison. Think about it, you know this isn’t their first acts of foolishness and extreme stupidity. If no action is taken to stop them, the cycle will only continue and get worse. When the BT-1000 is unleashed upon society, more cops and armed security guards are needed in the area. They are state-sponsored terrorists who always get special treatment when they are the lowest filth on the totem pole along with sex offenders, murderers and animal abusers.

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on August 3, 2017 at 7:27 am

      I hope you didn’t vote for Hillary then.

      Reply
      • Tommy Sotomayor on August 3, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        Voting doesn’t have a damn thing to do with the subject and only fools participate in that nonsense. I could care less who’s in a stupid political position that doesn’t have much influence on criminal punishment. At the end of the day, criminals, welfare leeches and excessive breeders need to be stopped. Anybody who at least makes an effort to end the nonsense gets my respect.

        Vote or no vote, there will always be an “authority figure” in a position of power. I’m just sick of my taxpayer money being consumed to support scumbags who only exist to destroy and contribute nothing good to society. The amount of money that’s taken from my paycheck is enough money to feed myself and family (who do contribute to the community and obey the laws) for at least a month. Factor that money into a whole month and it would be enough money to feed a family for about 3-4 months. Where’s the justice in that?

        Reply
        • Bob Lob Law on August 4, 2017 at 10:27 am

          For one thing, it’s “I couldn’t care less”. Second, you obviously care enough to post an encyclopedia on the subject. Please, tell us more about how much you “don’t care”.

          Reply
    • Gloria on August 3, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      And I bet you go to church every Sunday too……hypocrite.

      Reply
      • Helpmecuzz on August 4, 2017 at 9:27 am

        Your the one that needs church pinhead

        Reply
  15. Anonymous on August 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Alisha brown fighting in the Grey on the bottom . the one with all black on with a bat drives a black 2006ford explorer.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on August 2, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Alisha brown dotson in the Grey that’s fighting
    Anthony dotson going off towards the end

    Reply
  17. Anonymous on August 3, 2017 at 8:24 am

    And this is why most of the educated people in St. Mary’s county avoid Great Mills Road at all costs.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 3, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      Nonsense. That incident didn’t happen on Great Mills road, it happened at the historically dangerous Nicolet Park. And for the thousands who travel along Great Mills Road every week, how can you possibly come to the conclusion that most of them are not educated when most of them probably have better jobs and make more money than you?

      Reply
    • Gloria on August 3, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Wait a minute I’m very educated and grew up down here so don’t let a few idiot boxes force you to make such comments. Also GMHS has one of the highest graduates that go on to college. Thank you!!

      Reply
      • Helpmecuzz on August 4, 2017 at 9:28 am

        You are a Loon

        Reply
      • Bob Lob Law on August 4, 2017 at 11:00 am

        Proof? Thought so idiot

        Reply
  18. Goon on August 3, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Lol….all yall talkin real racist tell the police they should be worryin bout you crackers thats over dosing instead of a street fight

    Reply
    • Heather on August 3, 2017 at 11:04 am

      Go back to school and learn how to speak English Goon.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

      Yea i seen the same white boy get treated by paramedics 4 times for od…..yea they take up all the time and people that need fast response cant get it cuz all these white people need narcan.lol

      Reply
    • You're an idiot. on August 3, 2017 at 11:42 am

      Learn proper grammar.

      Reply
    • PSA.. on August 3, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      You realize black people OD as well, right? Guess that little tid bit of information was just out of your reach.

      Reply
    • WhyteRyder on August 3, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      STFU, Obama!

      Reply
    • Ray Ray on August 3, 2017 at 9:52 pm

      Thanks for making everyone’s point.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 4, 2017 at 4:59 am

      Blah blah blah blah blah. Whatever goon.

      Reply
    • Troll Alert on August 4, 2017 at 5:00 am

      Your name suits you well.

      Reply
    • SRS on August 4, 2017 at 5:08 am

      You fell for it too huh? That pathetic hair grabbin contest wasn’t a street fight. You forget these little posers brought all their props, and got all dressed up for the part, because that’s all it was – a part in their video for facebook(remember the whole point-they were recording) – and now it’ll end up on YouTube to compete with all the other ignorant videos of poor dopes fighting not realizing they are the butt of the joke. Don’t really care about people who OD white or black – really has no relevance to this stupid little video that no one got hurt in. As long as there are fool to participate and suckers to watch – these ignorant videos will continue.

      Reply
    • Joe on August 4, 2017 at 6:42 am

      Your use of the term “cracker” is racist and offensive. You are EXACTLY like the people you’re trying to address; a bigot.

      Reply
    • Harley Quinn on August 4, 2017 at 11:50 am

      Maybe if ya’ll stop selling it

      Reply
  19. Bob Lob Law on August 3, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Each and every one of them need to leave MY COUNTY.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 4, 2017 at 10:28 am

      Here we have an imposter that’s trying to out troll the troll, not realizing no one cares.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on August 7, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        ‘…not realizing no one cares…’ That’s a double negative.

        Reply
  20. anonymous on August 3, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    That was very exciting to watch. Reminds me of schoolyard fist fights long ago. Except with a fascinating twist. The only white guy at this fight is running around and yelling the ‘ N ‘ word ? ?

    Reply
  21. patrick on August 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    welfare chicks with babies is all they are

    Reply
    • Helpmecuzz on August 4, 2017 at 9:31 am

      No way are they Chicks,More like Heffer’s

      Reply
  22. Anonymous on August 3, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Oh Man…”Crazy Eyes!!!”

    Reply
  23. Sugah on August 3, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    The girl fighting is niesher curlin. That’s her name. Good luck finding her start on the base where she works. I believe she is former active duty.

    Reply
    • SnitchesGetStitches on August 4, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      You’re absolutely right. She also lives on Forrest Run drive in the townhomes

      Reply
  24. Busta Rymes on August 3, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    That’s my Girl!

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on August 4, 2017 at 10:55 am

      HAHAHA and you wonder why the N word is still commonly used. BLACKS WILL NEVER EVOLVE.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on August 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        Fake Bob. So easy to tell.

        Reply
  25. Brett on August 3, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    What country was this in? I couldn’t understand anything they were saying. Very primitive yet seemed to have modern clothes and cars. Strange world

    Reply
  26. AliceW on August 3, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    What, no one has called them in yet? I knew they shouldn’t have taken the pay phones out.

    Reply
  27. GetBack on August 4, 2017 at 8:38 am

    nothing that you can’t see on Jerry Springer – What’s the big deal?

    Reply

