On Sunday, July 30, 2017 our precious Momma, Patricia “Ann” Weaver, 88, formerly of Clinton MD, peacefully passed into Heaven after a courageous battle with multiple health issues. Ann (Mom) was at Restore Health in White Plains, MD., surrounded by her loving family when she passed.

Mom was born on February 14, 1929 to the late Prentice Derry Stephan and the late Pansy Crowell Stephan in Birmingham, Alabama. Mom grew up in S.W. Washington, D.C. where she met and married the love of her life; Franklin Harris Weaver (Daddy, as she called him). She worked as a clerk typist at the Navy Yard in S.W. until she began her most cherished career as a stay at home Mom and homemaker. She was a devoted Wife and Mother. Mom enjoyed preparing and cooking, for her family, in-laws, and friends. Many Sunday, Holiday and Thanksgiving dinners were enjoyed at her home and dinner table. She is known for her special recipes and her famous “Potato Salad”. She also put together a collection of her favorite recipes and created a cookbook for her children and family. Her Faith, Family and Friends were the Center of Her Life. Mom and Dad lived in Suitland for 16 years then moved to Clinton, where they lived for 40 years. Mom continued to live there after Dad passed, until the family home was sold. At that time, Mom moved in with her youngest daughter in St. Mary’s County, to be closer to her family. Mom attended Clinton Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 20 years. She loved children and they loved her. She also babysat many children during her lifetime, including her grandchildren. Mom loved crocheting, arts and crafts, especially making ceramic items. We each have a special ceramic piece or two in each of our homes from Mom. Her most recent craft project was painting homemade bird houses. Mom also enjoyed and shared for the love and care of Daddy’s pigeon hobby. Mom’s greatest love was spending time with Daddy, especially the retirement years.

Mom was predeceased by her husband, Franklin Harris Weaver, her brother, Manual P. Stephan and her grandson, Franklin E. Kissinger. She is survived by her children, Patricia Kay Weaver, Harry Bates Weaver (Annice), Rebecca Lynn Warring (David), Cheryl Ann Alderson (Glenn) and Stephan Franklin Weaver (Janet). She was known as MeeMaw to 11 grandchildren; Franklin, Alaina, Skyler, Alea, Benjamin, Shannon, Mikie, Shane, Ashlee, Austin and Kyle and 6 great-grandchildren; Conner, Breanna, Allura, Dakota, Leelynd and Layne. Also many dearly loved Sister In-Laws, Brother In-Laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and Special Friends. Surviving Ann are her sisters, Florence Elizabeth Ellis, Mary Ellen Ingalls, Margaret Reed-Jones; and her brother, William G. Stephan.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, from 9AM to 11AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, with a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment will be at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 1PM.