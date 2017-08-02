Gregory “Greg” Panagiotis Skaltsis, 25, of Waldorf, MD passed away on July 28, 2017 at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD.

Gregory was born in Washington, DC on September 9, 1991 to Panagiotis and Cynthia Skaltsis. Greg worked at his family restaurant, Napoli Pizzeria, for many years and enjoyed creating new and different gourmet pizzas. Greg had a very personal relationship with the LORD and loved going to Church, helping his Pastor with the Church sign, reading his bible, and singing and playing hymns. He also enjoyed playing the drums and guitar, soccer, fishing and guns.

Greg is survived by his wife, Sarah Skaltsis, his parents, grandparents, Panagiota Skaltsis, Mary Jean and Paul Leon Lyle, sister, Panagiota Towers (Charles), in-laws, Richard and Sharon Anderson, grandmother, Mary Rose Hunt (Tom), sisters-in-law, Amanda Anderson, Ashley Anderson, brother-in-law, Christopher Anderson, nephews, Charles K. Towers, Panagiotis D. Towers, Nickolas G. Towers and his dog, Red Skaltsis.

Family will receive friends for Greg’s Life Celebration Viewing on Monday, August 7, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be at 11am on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 39315 Romans Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers will be: Panagiotis Skaltsis, Richard Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Charles Towers, Eddie Henderson, Corey Wathen, Jacob Kidwell and Matthew Snellings.