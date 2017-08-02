John Matthew “Johnny” Ridgell, of Hollywood, MD passed away on August 1, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 6, 1943 in Scotland, MD, he was the son of the late Tennyson Aloysius and Mary Olive Ridgell.

He was the husband of the late Ruth (Dukie) Ridgell, whom he married on September 17, 1966 in Leonardtown, MD.

He is survived by his children, John Morrison (Beverly) of Scotland, MD, Willie Ridgell (Aggie) of Leonardtown, MD, Frannie Evans (Bobby) of Hollywood, MD, and Cindy Brooks (Frankie) of Hollywood, MD; siblings, Bernard Ridgell (Mary) and Joe Parran Ridgell (Darla); 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and many blessed friends.

Johnny was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He will be remembered for his devotion to his wife and family. He graduated from St. Michael’s Catholic School in Ridge, MD. Upon graduation he was employed by Clayton’s Marina where he helped build boats. He then became a certified meat cutter for 23 years in which he was employed by A&P. He also had his own construction business which he worked very many long hours to keep his customers happy. He became seriously ill in 1999 and had to retire from his own business. He was a very hardworking man. He enjoyed fishing, playing poker with his friends and spending as much time as possible with his family.

Family will receive friends for Johnny’s Visitation on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be Billy Ridgell, Steven Ridgell, Allen Ridgell, Tiffany Ridgell, Robbie Evans, and Christopher Morrison.

Special thanks to Mary Lillian Hewitt and Dr. Colleen Jude for the compassion and care they showed to our father and family.