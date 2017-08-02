Melba Lowery Banakas, 87

Melba Lowery Banakas, age 87 of Pensacola, Florida, died July 22, 2017 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Melba was a retired Financial Secretary for 30 years with Beneficial Finance Company and a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Pensacola, Florida.

She was the daughter of Grady and Lois Lowery. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband Chris Banakas.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Banakas Edman; her grandchildren, James and Jessica; and a great-grandchild, Alice.

Interment will be in Barrancas Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida with her husband, Chris Banakas at a later date.