Dennis David Dickinson, 57

August 2, 2017

Dennis David Dickinson, 57, of Newburg, Maryland, died on July 21, 2017 after a lengthy painfull battle with cancer.

Affectionately known as Denny, he was born on June 22, 1960 at George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC to Rita J. and David W. Dickinson.

He worked for over 33 years with Amtrak as an Electrical Technician. Denny was a member of the IBEW Union Local 26 who loved fishing, crabbing and doing anything in and around the water.

In addition to his parents, Denny is survived by his longtime soulmate, Susan A. “Susie” Pugh; daughter Amber M. Dickinson; grandson Ryan; sister Stacy Russell and husband Kevin.

Services and interment will be private.

