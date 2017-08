Nicollette Corinne Napier, age 25 of Malta, New York, died July 25, 2017 in Amsterdam, New York.

Nicollete was a restaurant managaer.

She was the daughter of Brian Keith Napier and Teria Antoinette Butler Napier.

Friends received on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601 at 1:30PM.