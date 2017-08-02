Willie Morris Robinson, Jr., 67

Willie Morris Robinson, Jr., age 67 of Waldorf, Maryland, died July 23, 2017 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC.

Willie was a retired Technical Representative for 35 years with Northrup Grumman, serving both in the states of Washington and Maryland. He was also a member of Liberty Rock Baptist Church. He earned two Bachelor degrees and worked as a Pastor and Teacher for 8 ½ years. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He was the son of Willie Morris Robinson Sr. and Katherine Elizabeth Jones Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Freddie Robinson and Julius Robinson and his sister, Edith Robinson.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Ann Stanford Robinson; his sons, Timothy J. Robinson (Tanya) of Vancouver, Washington, Stacey Smoot (Joan) of Indian Head, Maryland, Christopher Spicer (Denise) of Waldorf, Maryland, and Marcus Pearson (Erica) of Woodbridge, Virginia; his daughters, Janelle M. Bates (Phil) of Lebanon, Oregon, Carmen L. Robinson of Reston, Virginia, Joan Smoot (Stacey) of Indian Head, Maryland, Denise Spicer (Christopher) of Waldorf, Maryland, Erica Pearson (Marcus) of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Grace Padilla; his brothers, Earnest Robinson (Ozie) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Eddie Robinson (JoAnn) of City Hampton, Georgia, Danny Robinson (Lurlean) of Powder Spring, Georgia, Tommy Robinson (Daronda) of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Andrew Robinson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Filbert Robinson of Wisconsin. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and special friends, Ward and Peggy Zimmerman and Marshal and Nancy Mitchell.

Friends received on Monday, July 31, 2017 from 6-8PM with Memorial Service at 7PM at Calvary Road Baptist Church, 3880 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment at a later date in Oak Harbor, Washington.