John Irving Bond, Sr. 79, of Brandywine, MD passed away on July 24, 2017 at his residence.

John was born on July 8, 1938 in Brandywine, MD to the late William G. and Irma I. Bond.

He was retired from Washington Gas Light Company where he was a service installer. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, crabbing, playing horse shoes, and working in his vegetable gardens.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother Billy Bond.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane Joy (Nutwell) Bond; son, John I. Bond, Jr.; daughter, Beverly Landers; three grandchildren, Ryan Redon, Jessie Landers and Shannon Landers; and sister Shirley Watson.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 31, 2017 from 10:00AM until time of service at 12:00PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.