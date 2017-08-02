Carol Elaine Goodwin, 72 of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017. She was born on December 17, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts to John and Mary (Kennedy) McCarthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Carroll Goodwin, and a brother.

She is survived by sisters, Joanne Aldrich, Sheila Sakamato, Alice Swiney and their husbands, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Carol was a dedicated educator who taught in St. Mary’s County Public Schools, Charles County Public Schools, and Prince George’s County Public Schools. She was an avid gardener and a loyal Redskins fan. She enjoyed trips to Ireland and England. Carol attended First Baptist Church of La Plata.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 2PM until the time of a Memorial Service at 4PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland.