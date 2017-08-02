Robert John Pickeral, Jr., 34

Robert John Pickeral, Jr., age 34 of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Colonial Beach, Virginia, died July 28, 2017 at his residence.

Robert was a bread company salesman and deliveryman for Flowers Bakery and of the Methodist faith. He loved being with his family, especially his son, where they enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and Redskins. In his youth, he enjoyed playing many different sports, especially baseball.

He was the son of Robert John Pickeral, Sr. and Patricia Ann Rodgers Pickeral. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Jacob Ryan Pickeral; his brother, David Lee Pickeral; and his paternal grandmother, Ella Mae Smith.

Friends received on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 5-7PM with Memorial Service at 6:30PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.