Joanne Winifred Lloyd, 82, of La Plata, Maryland, died on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Genesis La Plata Center.

Born on January 1, 1935 in Washington, DC, she is the daughter of the late Dorothy Bridget Lloyd and Howard Edward Lloyd. Ms Lloyd attended Catholic school in Anacostia. She then served as a bookkeeper in the family automotive business. Ms Lloyd enjoyed reading, especially mystery novels, working on crossword puzzles and serving with the VFW.

She is survived by her sons Dennis L. Budd and his wife Ginger, Jay O. Budd and his wife Erica; grandchildren Nathan, Sydney, Jason and Phillip Budd; great grandchildren Oliver, Anthony and Kiley.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 10:30AM until time for service to begin at 12 Noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.