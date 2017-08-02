Imogin Lowry Ellis, 89

Imogin Lowry Ellis, age 89, passed away at her home on July 29th, 2017.

Imogin “Jean” was born on April 13th, 1928 in Richmond, VA. She lived in Brook, VA until she moved to Cheltenham, MD at the age of 8. There she first attended the old Cheltenham 2 room school house, then Brandywine Elementary, and graduated from Gwynn Park High School. She also was a member of the Cheltenham United Methodist Church. Jean was employed for a short time in the banking field. She was married to Lewis Clifton “Cliff” Ellis on May 1st, 1953 and devoted many years as a wife, mother, and homemaker. After her husband’s retirement from Safeway, she enjoyed working with him in his real estate appraisal business. They also enjoyed living part time at their home in Florida, until they moved to Banks O’Dee, MD where she resided until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Inez Lowry, brothers Bill and Pete Lowry, and sister Catherine (Lowry) Ellis.

In addition to her husband Cliff, Imogin is survived by one son, William “Bill” Lewis Ellis and his wife Joni (Miller) Ellis; granddaughter Angela (Ellis) Powers and her husband Rob; and grandsons Derek Hale Ellis and his wife Alison, and Cory Matthew Ellis and his wife Marissa. She was also blessed with 5 great-grandchildren…Liam, Greyson, Haley, Wesley, and Heath.

Viewing on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM with a Memorial Service at 11 AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to followed by interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens.