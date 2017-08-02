Leslie Floyd “Butch” “Pop-Pop” Roland, 75 of Waldorf, Maryland, died July 31, 2017 in White Plains, Maryland.

Butch was a Supervisor at D. C. Water and Sewer Authority (Blue Plains, Maryland) for 45 years and retired in 2005. After his retirement, he kept in touch with his co-workers. He was a 1960 graduate of Oxon Hill High School. He loved to stay busy with his girlfriend (dog sitting and puzzles) and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nephew, Larry Roland.

He was the son of George Norman Roland and Lola Mae Thorne Roland. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Irene Roland; his siblings, Walter N. Roland, George R. Roland, James P. Roland, Sr., and Norma L. Scott.

He is survived by his girlfriend (almost three years), Linda Van Meter; his children, Laurie Ann Plischke and husband Lance, Gregory Keith Roland, and Jeffrey Wayne Roland and wife Alina; his sibling, Roberta Powell and husband Dick; and his grandchildlren, Jacqueline Irene Plischke and boyfriend James Horace Berry III and Jeffrey Wayne Roland II.

Friends received on Monday, August 7, 2017 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland. Entombment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Pallbearers: Jacqueline Plischke, Lance Plischke, Larry Roland, David Sparks, Randy Scott and Jeffrey Wayne Roland II. Honorary Pallbearers: Jay K. Roland an Kenny Taylor.