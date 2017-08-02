Howard Jamison Brackett, 89, of Solomons, Maryland died on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center. He was born November 26, 1927 in Bradford, Maine. He was the son of the late Arthur P. Brackett and Buena Jamison Brackett.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Randall Brackett; his daughters, Ruth Ann Newkirk of Bakersfield, California; Rebecca B. Shick (Alan) of California, Maryland, Barbara B. Blackwell (Richard), Salinas, California; his sons Robert J. Newkirk of Carlsbad, California and Michael J. Newkirk of Fresno, California; his 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his second wife Jane Brackett.

Howard was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Howard served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after the war ended. He graduated from Bridgton Academy, Muskingum College and received his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

Howard had a successful career in management at Woodward and Lothrop department stores in Washington DC, FAO Schwarz in New York City and Franklin Mint in Wawa, Pennsylvania.

Howard was a long standing member of the Mason’s and the Shriner’s.

Howard loved to travel. He visited over 100 countries; one of the highlights was a 100 day trip around the world on a freighter.

Howard was a real jazz lover. He attended every North Carolina Jazz Festival since it started in 1980, as well as other festivals around the country.

Upon Howard’s retirement in 1985, he moved to Oak Island, NC, where he served in several local government capacities. He also was a real estate broker for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Phillips Episcopal Church. He was an Oak Island Library booster and was instrumental in raising funds for the purchase of the land for the Oak Island Library and volunteered at the Dosher Hospital.

Howard moved to Plantation Village Retirement Community in Wilmington, North Carolina in June 2000, where he was an active member of the community. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hampstead.

Howard moved to Asbury Solomons in May 2015, where he married Judy Randall on October 26, 2016.