Emily Jane Reitz Provenzano, 58

Emily Jane Reitz Provenzano, age 58 of Indian Head, Maryland, died July 31, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Emily was an Administrative Assistant with the National Zoo in Washington, DC and was of the Catholic faith, having been a part of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown, Maryland. She enjoyed doing ceramics in her free time but work was the biggest part of her life.

She was the daughter of Jacob Reitz and Alberta Badgley Reitz. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Steven Reitz.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie J. Provenzano; her brothers, Earl Reitz and wife Debbie, Patrick Reitz, and Michael Reitz and wife Darlene; and her sister, Rebecca Sammons. She is also survived by five nephews and three nieces.

Funeral services and interment will be private.