Barbara Jo McQuown of Fairhaven, MD, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2017 at the age of 81. Barbara was born on August 4, 1935 in Long Beach, CA to the late Nellie and Oscar Collins. As a wife to an enlisted husband in the U.S. Air Force, she eventually landed in Washington, DC where she started her exemplary 30 year political career. Barbara retired as the Office of Presidential Personnel Associate Director and one of her proudest career moments was being appointed to be a member of the National Commission for Employment Policy, by former President Ronald Reagan. Barbara and her late husband, Thomas McQuown, enjoyed their retirement years at their home overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. She loved to travel and take her family on wonderful vacations. Barbara enjoyed every minute of life and loved everyone in it with her whole heart.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Oscar Collins; her husband, Thomas McQuown; and her grandson, Charles Holson. Barbara’s memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Cynthia Lee Holson of Dunkirk, MD and Kathryn Lynn Joyner (Michael) of Huson, Montana. She is also survived by her sister, Bettie Zane Paul (Emil); her granddaughter, Kelly Taylor (Troy) and her great-grandson, Ryan Taylor. Barbara will also be missed by several nieces and nephews and many extended family members, neighbors and friends.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in Barbara’s memory on Sunday, July 30 at 3:00PM at her home on the bay.