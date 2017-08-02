Beverly O’Connell, 79

Beverly O’Connell, who spread her unconditional love across a large family, her husband of 48 years, countless friends in several states and the wildlife that wandered into her yard, died on July 27. She was 79, and had been living in Lusby, Md.

Bev was always there for her six children, and she was happy to spoil her six grandchildren and her two great grandchildren. She loved to socialize, and leaves behind a long trail of friends from Connecticut to Florida to Maryland and beyond. She enjoyed watching and talking about the NFL, and for many years played in a football pool.

She loved watching the birds and other animals in her yards, and maintained a wide variety of bird feeders for her feathered friends.

Bev and her husband, Daniel O’Connell, traveled extensively, and especially enjoyed relaxing on the island of Bermuda.

Beverly O’Connell was born on March 25, 1938, in Simsbury, Conn., the daughter of Frederick and Ardella (Mirick) Mildren. She attended Simsbury High School. She married Dan on Aug. 13, 1960, and they raised their family in Wethersfield, Conn., and, later, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. In Florida, Bev and Dan also lived in Melbourne, Fort Myers and in the Great Outdoors in Titusville. She worked for many years as a secretary for Dan, and also in the Cocoa Beach school system.

Bev moved to Solomons Island, Md., in 2013, and later to Lusby, Md., where she enjoyed life on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

Beverly is survived by six children: Marc O’Connell (and Nancy Lieffort) of Southbury, Conn., Jo-Ann Lizon (and Ned Lizon) of West Hartford, Conn., Joyce O’Connell of East Hartford, Conn., Linda Spahr (and Alan Spahr) of Lusby, Md., Brian O’Connell (and Nancy O’Connell) of Lino Lakes, Minn., and Kevin O’Connell (and Leigh Wade) of Gainesville, Va.; her brother, Raymond Mildren (and Barbara Mildren) of Montgomery, Texas; six grandchildren, Dan Lizon (and Amanda Maloney), Bryan Lizon, Kelly O’Connell, Gabrielle Burns (and Andrew Burns), Brendan O’Connell and Emily O’Connell; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Nolan; and three nephews.

Bev was predeceased by her husband, Dan, and her sister, Karen.

Bev requested that her remains be joined with Dan’s at sea, off Port Canaveral, Fla.