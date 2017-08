James Michael Zirakian, 94 of California, MD passed away on July 30, 2017 in Solomons, MD. He was born in July 10, 1923 in Boston, MA to the late Virginia and Misak Zirakian. James is the beloved husband to Amelia Rose Zirakian.

