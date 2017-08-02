Mary Virginia Roland, 75 years, of White Plains, MD, died Monday, July 31, 2017, at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD.

She was born on April 5, 1942 in Thomas, West Virginia to Christine and Anthony Susman.

Virginia was a very active member of St. Paul’s Church. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her there for her willingness to volunteer her services doing whatever might be needed, weeding the garden, counting the collections, cleaning, lighting candles, serving meals to those in need, and so much more. For many years, she was also an active volunteer at Sage Point nursing home in La Plata, MD, and other nursing homes throughout the area.

She enjoyed gathering information on her family history. Her family came here from Slovenia, a country that she came to know and love, even learning the language. She and her husband actually went for a visit to there in 2001 and visited with family members. This was one of the greatest times of her life.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Hunter (Skip) Roland; son, Joseph Roland; daughter Jeni Nelson; and brother, Toni Susman. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Kaylan and Alex Nelson.

Family will receive those who wish to pay their respects on Thursday, August 3rd from 9:30 a.m. followed by services at St. Paul’s Church, 4535 Piney Church Rd., Waldorf, MD 20602. An interment service will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD.