Robert “Smitty” Contee Smith, Sr. , 69, of King George, VA passed away on July 25, 2017 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.

Bobby was born on June 20, 1948 to the late John Smith, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Kidwell Smith of Brandywine, MD. He attended Gwynn Park, Jr./Sr. High School in Brandywine, MD. In his early years, Bobby loved to race his 1968 Firebird at Budds Creek in Budds Creek, MD. Bobby worked and retired from the automotive industry.

He loved to listen to Freddie Fender, Fats Domino, Rod Stewart, Kenny Rogers and a score of early country music artists. He liked working on cars, doing yard work and living in the country attending to his horse farm.

When Bobby joined our heavenly father, he was reunited with his parents, his brothers and sisters, John “Junior” Smith, Jr., Jean Gravely, Donald “Jack” Smith, Elizabeth “Betty” Kendrick, William “Bill” Smith Sr., and Shelley Thompson.

Bobby Smith is survived by his first wife, Fay Smith; daughter, Tammy Curtin and her husband, Doug Curtin; son, Robert “Rob” Smith, Jr.; current wife, Mary Smith; sister, Nellie Jones and her husband, Delbert Jones; grandchildren, Ryan Curtin, Taylor Curtin and Makayla Curtin; and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM; with Prayers starting at 12:00PM; Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery (8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD).