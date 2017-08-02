Wednesday’s Pet is ACE

Wednesday’s Pet for 08/02/17 ACE

Featured Pet: Ace

Rescue Group: St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL)

Breed: Yorkie

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Ace is a mature, purebred Yorkie. He is good with kids but will do best in a home where he is the only dog. He is intelligent, eager to please and learns quickly. Ace can be possessive of his toys but never food. He is highly motivated by treats and knows many basic commands. Ace loves to go on long walks and is crate trained although currently sleeps in the human bed at night for 7-8 hours. He will let you know when he needs to go outside. Ace will make a wonderful companion.

If you are interested in Ace, please download the application HERE.

Email it to: smawl@yahoo.com

A little bit of breed information:

Yorkshire Terriers can be oblivious to their small size. They love adventure and are brave, loyal dogs. The Yorkie is a wonderful companion.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

