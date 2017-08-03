Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Fort Washington

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Fort Washington.

The victim is 38-year-old Russell Lee Jr., of Billings Court in Montgomery Village.

On August 2, 2017, at approximately 12:30 am, patrol officers were called to Indian Head Highway at Palmer Road for the report of a collision.

The preliminary investigation reveals Lee was on a motorcycle travelling northbound on Indian Head Highway when he collided with the back of a car. Lee was pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminarily, it appears Lee failed to stop at a red light at Palmer Road. The driver of the involved car wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

