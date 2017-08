On Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at 6:45 a.m., while the suspects were in the Hollywood Burchmart the male suspect placed merchandise in his pants pockets and then both left without paying for those items.

The Hollywood Burchmart is located at 24686 Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and/or about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Kirkner at 301-475-4200 x *8032 or by email,

John.Kirkner@stmarysmd.com

Reference: CCN 37909-17