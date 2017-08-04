Calvert Hospice Announces “The Space”, a New Location for Community Outreach, Education, and Support

Calvert Hospice is pleased to present “The Space,” located at 96 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick (behind Outback Steakhouse), our new location for community outreach, conversation, education, and support. The Space will be used to host educational seminars on a variety of advance care planning topics, as well as bereavement support groups and classes, and caregiver support programs. Our goal is for Calvert Hospice to serve as a resource for our community to help each of us plan and shape how to live meaningfully throughout our lives. The Grand Opening is planned for this fall.

The Space will be a central component in helping us accomplish our updated mission: “Enriching the quality of the lives we touch with expert and compassionate care.” It is our goal to provide the tools and information we need to focus on living and redefining hope. And, as our staff says, “We get it,” which means we can be trusted to provide the expert and compassionate care that patients and families need throughout the end of life.

Calvert Hospice is here to care for those with a terminal illness who have a life expectancy of six months or less and we offer expert medical care, along with emotional and spiritual support for our patients and their families. We encourage anyone who is curious about hospice to talk to their physician or call our office at any time – there is no need to wait to get the information needed to make wise decisions about end of life care. We also offer bereavement support to anyone after the death of a loved one, not just our hospice families. We offer individual grief counseling, drop-in support groups, structured programs, and children’s support (counseling, Bridges support group, and Camp Phoenix) for anyone in our community who is grieving a loss.

Anyone who would like to learn more about The Space or about hospice care can call our main offices at 410-535-0892 or visit our website at calverthospice.org. We have the experience to understand what patients and families face during these most difficult of times, and it is our distinct privilege to be there to help make the most of every moment.