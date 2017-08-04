Girls on the Run of Southern Maryland Fall 2017 Season Registration Now Open

Girls on the Run Southern Maryland’s registration for the fall 2017 season opens on August 12. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a ten-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.

This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at five locations in Charles and Saint Mary’s County: Margaret Brent Middle School, Little Flower School, Bay Montessori, William B. Wade Elementary School and C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School. Each team will meet two times a week for 75-90 minutes either before or after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5k event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.

The program fee for the season is $150, and scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. The program fee includes 20 lessons from trained coaches, a program t-shirt, a water bottle, registration for the end-of-season 5K event, and a 5K finisher’s medal. More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Southern Maryland website at www.gotrsomd.org.

Our Fall 2017 season is proudly sponsored by MedExpress Urgent Care, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, J.F. Tyalor, Inc., Fitzgerald Auto Mall, and SMECO.