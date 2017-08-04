Hoverbord Catches Fire Inside Family Home Overnight in Prince Frederick

In the early morning hours on August 2, 2017, the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire department and surrounding stations were alerted to a house fire in the 2000 block of Mount Pleasant Way.

Units arrived on the scene to find smoke visible and a small fire in the basement. After extinguishing the flames, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Ficke and crews discovered a serious issue with a hoverboard inside the residence.

It was later determined the board caught fire while it was charging.

The properly maintained fire alarms alerted the family.

No one was injured during the incident.

Please see the National Fire Protection Association’s tips for hover board safety:

http://www.nfpa.org/~/media/4E1065348A224B4CAAE66D14D656087E.pdf

