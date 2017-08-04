MDOT SHA Issues Statement on Tragic Death and Severe Injury of Workers in Anne Arundel County

Lives Are on the Line – Drivers Urged to Slow Down, Stay Alert in Work Zones

Late last week a driver entered a work zone on MD 175, seriously injuring two contractors, one of which subsequently succumbed to his injuries this past weekend. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) expresses its condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Walter Gonzalez-Lopez, employed by Peak, Incorporated. Another worker, Jerson Flores Mata, was seriously injured in the incident.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to Mr. Gonzalez-Lopez’s family, as well as his friends and coworkers at Peak Incorporated, an extension of the MDOT SHA family,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Gregory Slater. “Our best wishes for a full recovery to Jerson Flores Mata. Both men deserved to go home that day and because of a careless driver, one man’s family has suffered an irrevocable loss and one man has a long road to recovery. Please be extra careful and alert in work zones.”

With Maryland currently in its largest construction season in history, there are hundreds of active work zones around the State. This incident occurred in Anne Arundel County on MD 175 (Annapolis Road) near Mapes Road as part of the intersection widening project underway. Peak Construction, Incorporated is managing the contract.

In the last five years between 2012 and 2016, 34 people died in Maryland work zone-related crashes. Nationally on average, 1,000 people are killed in work zone related crashes each year; most of those killed, four out of five, are drivers or passengers – not workers.

MDOT SHA is leading a statewide work zone education effort entitled “Work Zone Safety is In Your Hands,” featuring actual SHA workers and their children. SHA will continue to educate drivers on the critical need for safe driving in work zones.