Everything is Illuminated at Fun in the Sun Camp

August 4, 2017

The students at the Fun in the Sun camp spent a week shedding light on how solar eclipses work, learning about the sun’s energy and studying the planets of the solar system.

The James E. Richmond Science Center hosted four science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) camps this summer. More than 85 students in fourth through eighth grades participated in four programs offered this year. The week-long camps focused on forensics and food science. There was an Expedition Earth camp and the Fun in the Sun program.

It didn’t take much to entice Elias Brock, a Berry Elementary School fourth grader, to sign up. “I love engineering,” he said. “I love science and math.”

Nick Deeble, a North Point High School senior, worked as a counselor at the camp, helping set up experiments and other activities. “STEM is the future,” he said, adding that students who start learning and loving STEM subjects early will go on to continue to study them more in depth as they advance in school.

For John Hanson Middle School sixth grader Laila Manley the camp called to her. “I love science and math,” she said. “A camp that revolves around science is the perfect fit for me. Without science we pretty much wouldn’t be able to do anything.”

The Science Center and the Space Foundation will hold a free Space in the Community event 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10. A free solar eclipse event is 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the science center. For more information about upcoming events at the center, go to www.ccboe.com/sciencecenter.

Laila Manley, a sixth grader at John Hanson Middle School, has an easy go of it during Pictionary during Fun in the Sun STEM camp at the James E. Richmond Science Center. Her clue was “stars.”

Sherrie Gibney, Discovery Lab Facilitator at the James E. Richmond Science Center, left, and Zion McCoy, a fifth grader at St. Peter’s School, study how a solar eclipse works. The project was one of many highlighted during the Fun in the Sun camp at the James E. Richmond Science Center.

Isabella Brown, a seventh grader at Theodore G. Davis Middle School, works on her project illuminating how a solar eclipse works. Brown and other area students attended the Fun in the Sun camp at the James E. Richmond Science Center.

Jayden White, a fifth grader at Berry Elementary School, tests out his project during Fun in the Sun camp at the James E. Richmond Science Center.

