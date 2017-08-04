Everything is Illuminated at Fun in the Sun Camp

The students at the Fun in the Sun camp spent a week shedding light on how solar eclipses work, learning about the sun’s energy and studying the planets of the solar system.

The James E. Richmond Science Center hosted four science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) camps this summer. More than 85 students in fourth through eighth grades participated in four programs offered this year. The week-long camps focused on forensics and food science. There was an Expedition Earth camp and the Fun in the Sun program.

It didn’t take much to entice Elias Brock, a Berry Elementary School fourth grader, to sign up. “I love engineering,” he said. “I love science and math.”

Nick Deeble, a North Point High School senior, worked as a counselor at the camp, helping set up experiments and other activities. “STEM is the future,” he said, adding that students who start learning and loving STEM subjects early will go on to continue to study them more in depth as they advance in school.

For John Hanson Middle School sixth grader Laila Manley the camp called to her. “I love science and math,” she said. “A camp that revolves around science is the perfect fit for me. Without science we pretty much wouldn’t be able to do anything.”

The Science Center and the Space Foundation will hold a free Space in the Community event 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10. A free solar eclipse event is 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the science center. For more information about upcoming events at the center, go to www.ccboe.com/sciencecenter.







