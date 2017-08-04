Fraud Alert from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On August 1 at 10 a.m., an unknown person called a residence in Charles County and identified himself as an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect said he had an arrest warrant for the victim, claiming the victim missed jury duty. The caller told the victim he could avoid being arrested by paying a fine immediately. The victim was instructed to purchase cash cards and provide the caller with the card and pin number. The victim complied, and the suspect removed the funds.

The CCSO is reminding people the Courts relay information about jury duty through mailed correspondence, not via telephone. Further, no one from the CCSO will ever call a person to collect money.

For more information about this type of fraud, visit www.ccso.us.

Pfc. J. Harley is investigating.

