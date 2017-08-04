Can you Identify This Burglary Suspect on Esperanza Drive

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 1, 2017, unknown suspect(s) entered a victim’s motor vehicles and stole property in the Esperanza Farms Subdivision.

Corporal Corcoran and Deputy Bowie are investigating the cases.

CASE# 40433-17, 40431-17 and 40416-17

Some of the stolen property was recovered the next day near the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Bowie at 301-475-4200, ext. *8066 or by email, Shawn.Bowie@stmarysmd.com.

Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).