Community Alert – Alternate Energy Suppliers Soliciting Door-to-Door

In response to calls received from concerned citizens and recent social media posts, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of suspicious persons in the Wildewood area claiming to be representatives of SMECO.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the individuals are NOT affiliated with SMECO; they are alternate energy suppliers of the companies Maryland Gas and Electric and U.S. Gas and Electric. The companies may legitimately contact customers by phone, email or through door-to-door to offer their services. Customers should never feel obligated to provide their account information.

SMECO adds, “SMECO employees do not go door-to-door asking for access to customers’ homes to “look around.” As part of our smart meter deployment, our technician will knock on your door to let you know there will be a short interruption of service while the meter on the outside of the home is switched. Under no circumstances would one of our employees or contractor employees need to be inspecting the inside of a customers’ home. SMECO has been made aware of the incident in Wildewood, and we are investigating.”

If customers have questions, they are encouraged to call SMECO at 1-888-440-3311. If customers believe they are in danger, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 9-1-1.

