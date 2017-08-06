Charles County Crime Solvers Offering up to $5,000 Reward in Modell’s Robbery Case

Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in a commercial armed robbery. Detectives are hoping the increased reward will prompt anyone with information to call the Crime Solvers’ tip line.

On May 4 at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to Modell’s Sporting Goods in the 3000 block of Festival Way in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. Investigation showed three females and a male entered the store carrying large handbags and a back pack. Upon entering, the suspects quickly grabbed large quantities of clothing and stuffed them inside their bags. An employee observed the suspects and called 911. The suspects sprayed the employee with pepper spray and knocked him to the ground before fleeing to a tan-colored car which was parked nearby. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was admitted with a life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.