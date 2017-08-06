Police Request Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the suspect pictured.
On May 30, 2017, the suspect pictured, opened a credit card in the victim’s name and attempted to purchase over $800 in electronics at a Kohl’s Department Store in Alexandria, VA.
The suspect attempted to use a fake driver license that included the suspect’s picture (above) with the victim’s personal information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy First Class James Maguire at 301-475-4200, ext. *8002 or by email, James.Maguire@stmarysmd.com.
Reference: CCN 028894-17
