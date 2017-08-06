Police Request Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

August 6, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the suspect pictured.

On May 30, 2017, the suspect pictured, opened a credit card in the victim’s name and attempted to purchase over $800 in electronics at a Kohl’s Department Store in Alexandria, VA.

The suspect attempted to use a fake driver license that included the suspect’s picture (above) with the victim’s personal information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy First Class James Maguire at 301-475-4200, ext. *8002 or by email, James.Maguire@stmarysmd.com.

Reference: CCN 028894-17

5 Responses to Police Request Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

  1. Hootie on August 6, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Darius Rucker?

    Reply
  2. GetBack on August 7, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I am sure it was a clerical error.

    Din do nuffin wrong!

    Reply
  3. watchdawg on August 7, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Well, I see you have his MVA photo, isn’t there a Name that goes with his picture???????

    Reply
  4. Capt Obvious on August 7, 2017 at 9:56 am

    In the interest of not getting stitches, you wont find many snitches in this community. So you might be better off just going to the DMV data base and narrowing down the parameters to black men, and go one after another… Just saying

    Reply
  5. Lmao on August 7, 2017 at 10:54 am

    What a loser lol all this so he can buy a xbox smh

    Reply

