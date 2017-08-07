VIDEO – Police Still Investigating Armed Robbery of Green Turtle in La Plata

August 7, 2017

On March 2, 2017, at approximately 2:12 a.m., three males wearing masks and dark clothing entered an unlocked door of the Green Turtle on St. Mary’s Avenue in La Plata and approached an employee.

One of the suspects was armed with a gun and ordered the employee to give them cash. After obtaining money, the suspects fled.

No one was injured.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Wimberly at (301) 609-6491.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com



This entry was posted on August 7, 2017 at 7:41 am and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to VIDEO – Police Still Investigating Armed Robbery of Green Turtle in La Plata

  1. Ben Matlock on August 7, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Animals. Too bad the employee didn’t have a handgun on him and blast these turds to where they belong.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.