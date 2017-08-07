Fire Marshal Investigating Attempted Vehicle Arson in Waldorf

August 7, 2017

On Sunday, August 6, 2017, police responded to Dorset Drive, in Waldorf, after the owner of a black, Chevrolet Camaro SS reported a fire was set to the driver’s side floorboard.

Between the evening hours of 8/3/17 and the afternoon hours of 8/6/17, unknown suspect(s) made entry into the vehicle and attempted to set the vehicle on fire by igniting a piece of paper on the floorboard.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.


This entry was posted on August 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.