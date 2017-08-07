Motor Vehicle Accident Sends Scooter Operator to Trauma Center

On Monday, August 7, 2017, at approximately 11:20 a.m., police and emergency personnel were dispatched to Great Mills Road, in the area of Lexwood Drive, in Lexington Park for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.
Crews arrived on scene and discover a two vehicle collision involving a SUV and a motor scooter, the male operator of the scooter was found lying in the roadway.
The scooter operator was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center for treatment.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Was the person on the scooter wearing any safety gear? If not, the person on the scooter had that coming. Was speeding or reckless driving factors? If so, the person on the scooter had that coming. Was the scooter being operated within the street illegally and/or without tags? If so, had it coming. Given the height of the undercarriage on the average motor scooter and the size of the speed bumps over there, it should be almost physically impossible to go over those speed bumps without doing serious damage to the undercarriage of the scooter. The average IQ of individuals from that area is probably between 70-80 so it was likely someone who lived in that area operating the motor scooter.
The scooter driver was wearing a helmet but he flew into the grass upon impact. The scooter ran the stop sign and there was no chance the SUV could have stopped. I hope the scooter driver will be okay. It was in n way the fault of the driver and that could have easily been any one of us. The SUV was not speeding.
(The helmet flew into the grass on impact)