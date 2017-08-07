Aircraft Division Scientists, Engineers Win Top Department of the Navy Awards

Three of Aircraft Division’s best scientists and engineers earned the Department of the Navy’s 2016 Assistant Secretary of Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Awards.

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Allison Stiller presented the awards during a recent Pentagon ceremony.

Division winners are: Bradley Yost, Emergent Scientist Investigators; David Kotick, Individual Engineers; and, Dr. Oliver Allen, Individual Scientist division.

The award recipients are part of the 36,000 professionals in the Department of the Navy’s science and engineering community. They were nominated by their respective commands and evaluated based upon the technical or scientific merit and the operational impact of the individual or team’s accomplishment.

Individual, group, and emergent investigator awardees should be very proud of their accomplishments. The technical excellence of their achievements and their payoff to the Department of the Navy is significant. The selection process is highly competitive. Each submission impressively demonstrated high levels of professionalism and scientific and engineering achievement.

The annual science and engineering awards program was established in 2006 to recognize the excellence of the Department of the Navy’s highest performing scientists and engineers who have made significant contributions in their fields, to the Department, Sailors, Marines, and the future fleet.

