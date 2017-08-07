International Overdose Awareness Day Goes Local in St. Mary’s County

In response to the increasing number of Southern Maryland families impacted by opiate addiction, Walden and the St. Mary’s County Health Department are sponsoring a special event on August 31st to mark International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD).

This local event, “A Time to Remember, A Time to Act” combines the opportunity for participants to engage in a memorial labyrinth walk, share reflections, gather information on overdose prevention, addiction/recovery and family resources, and learn about ‘Fed Up!’ advocacy efforts. The evening also offers a ‘Lights of Hope’ observation to reflect on those in recovery, those struggling in active addiction and those lost to addiction. Silver ribbons to raise overdose intervention awareness will be distributed, and participants will be able to take additional keepsakes from the event. Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, St Mary’s County Health Officer, commented “It is imperative we tackle addiction and overdose awareness together as a community if we are to make progress against the opioid epidemic. Partnership events such as these are just one part of our ongoing efforts and we look forward to welcoming people on the 31st.”

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on August 31st each year that aims to raise awareness of overdose and spread the message that the tragedy of overdose is preventable. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose. For more information on IOAD, please visit www.overdoseday.com.

Admission to this local International Overdose Awareness Day event is free. The event is being hosted by the Beacon of Hope Recovery & Wellness Community Center of Walden at 21770 FDR Blvd in Lexington Park (Millison Plaza.) Doors open at 5 p.m. with event activities beginning at 6 p.m. More information is located at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-to-remember-time-to-act-overdose-awareness-day-tickets-36562596711?aff=ehomecard,

on Walden’s social media profiles and at http://www.waldensierra.org/events/international-overdose-awareness-day-9/

Interested community members may also contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300 x 804 or 240-298-0212. You can also e-mail us at lauraw@waldensierra.org.