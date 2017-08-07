Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Motorcycle Accident

On Sunday, August 6, 2017 at approximately 11:58 a.m., deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious personal injury accident at the intersection of Maryland Route 261 and Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Ford Flex, operated by Roxana Elizabeth Villatoro, 26 , of Washington, DC, was traveling eastbound on Ponds Wood Road. At the same time, Melvin Douglas Harris, 66, of Huntingtown, was operating a 1998 Harley FLH Motorcycle northbound on Maryland Route 261.

The operator of the Ford failed to stop and yield at the stop sign for traffic on Ponds Wood Road at Route 261. The Ford entered the travel path of the Harley and was struck on the passenger side. The operator of the motorcycle was ejected and received serious injuries from the collision.

Harris was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police Aviation. An infant from the Ford was transported to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. The remaining passengers from the Ford were transported to Calvert Memorial by Ambulance for minor injuries.

At this time it appears that the failure of the operator of the Ford to stop and yield at a stop sign is the contributing factor to the collision; however, the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with additional information about the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Phelps, of the Crash Reconstruction Team, at 410-535-2800 or via e-mail at: phelpsts@co.cal.md.us.

