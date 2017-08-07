Death Investigation Underway at Point Lookout State Park

August 7, 2017

On Monday, August 7, 2017, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police and emergency medical services personnel responded to a pier at Point Lookout State Park, in Scotland, for the report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are developed.


3 Responses to Death Investigation Underway at Point Lookout State Park

  1. Anonymous on August 7, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    I love how there’s no comments on how guy deserved it, or how it was possibly over drugs, or a hate filled comment about the guess race. I know that’s all going to change once the racist idiots find out the skin tone of this guy. R.I.P., and may your family grieve in peace.

    • Anonymous on August 7, 2017 at 9:13 pm

      Amem!

  2. Anonymous on August 7, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Thugs and drugs would be my guess. They’ve infested this county long enough and unfortunately, they continue to do so.

