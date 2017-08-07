Death Investigation Underway at Point Lookout State Park

On Monday, August 7, 2017, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police and emergency medical services personnel responded to a pier at Point Lookout State Park, in Scotland, for the report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are developed.

