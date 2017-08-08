UPDATE: Name Released in Fatal ATV Accident in Leonardtown

UPDATE 8/8/2017 @ 1:oo p.m.: On Monday, August 7, 2017 at approximately 5:35 p.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to a wooded area in the 22,000 block of Newtowne Neck Road, in Leonardtown, for a subject not breathing.

Investigation revealed Kristopher B. Gray, 30, had been operating an ATV (4 wheeler) on private property and for reasons unknown, he lost control and was thrown from the ATV.

Mr. Gray suffered life threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene.

Mr. Gray’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, pending an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC C. Ruth at 301-475-8955.

8/7/2017: On Monday, August 7, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to the area of Wathen Road and Newtowne Neck Road, in Leonardtown for an ATV accident.

Police were made aware that a 29-Year-old male had been missing since yesterday.

911 callers told dispatchers they had found a four wheeler flipped over and thought it could belong to the missing man.

The male victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, and will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are developed.

