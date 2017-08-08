UPDATE: Name Released in Fatal ATV Accident in Leonardtown

August 8, 2017

UPDATE 8/8/2017 @ 1:oo p.m.: On Monday, August 7, 2017 at approximately 5:35 p.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to a wooded area in the 22,000 block of Newtowne Neck Road, in Leonardtown, for a subject not breathing.

Investigation revealed Kristopher B. Gray, 30, had been operating an ATV (4 wheeler) on private property and for reasons unknown, he lost control and was thrown from the ATV.

Mr. Gray suffered life threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene.

Mr. Gray’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, pending an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC C. Ruth at 301-475-8955.

8/7/2017: On Monday, August 7, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to the area of Wathen Road and Newtowne Neck Road, in Leonardtown for an ATV accident.

Police were made aware that a 29-Year-old male had been missing since yesterday.

911 callers told dispatchers they had found a four wheeler flipped over and thought it could belong to the missing man.

The male victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, and will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are developed.


9 Responses to UPDATE: Name Released in Fatal ATV Accident in Leonardtown

  1. Debbie on August 7, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Sad

    Reply
  2. Rita Reece on August 8, 2017 at 5:41 am

    Fly high my best friend. I wish this was all just a mistake and you were just at home with your girls:+( love you forever my friend.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on August 8, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    I live down that way. I actually saw him on Sunday afternoon flying, and I mean hauling a**, down Hopton Lane with no helmet or anything. I actually commented to my husband about how dangerous it was. RIP dude. Prayers for the family and friends.

    Reply
    • Jeffery on August 8, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      And the way you witnessed his driving is what caused his untimely death. Sad to know he not only has family but children he’s left behind. A helmet could have very well saved his life.

      Reply
      • Big Daddy on August 9, 2017 at 1:42 am

        He broke his neck the helmet wouldn’t have helped

        Reply
    • Anonymous on August 8, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC C. Ruth at 301-475-8955

      You may want to call and report what you just posted!

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on August 8, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Prayers to the family. Very sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on August 8, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    God bless Mamma and girls! He is with our Lord and Savior!♡♡♡

    Reply
  6. SRS on August 8, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Damn shame.

    Reply

