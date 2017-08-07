Calvert Hospice Announces Educational Seminar

Calvert Hospice is partnering with Calvert Memorial Hospital to provide educational seminars to our community. Attendees will learn about topics that impact end-of-life care for patients and their families. Sessions are designed to encourage group discussion. Our next seminar is entitled “Mind & Matter: Aging and the Brain” and will be held on September 12 from 12:00 – 1:30 pm. Participants should bring a lunch. Calvert Hospice will provide dessert.

The location for this educational seminar will be “The Space” at 96 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick (behind Outback Steakhouse).

Mind & Matter: Aging and the Brain

September 12, 2017

12:00 – 1:30 pm

Presenter: Kim Burton, Director of Older Adult Programs from the Mental Health Association of MD

Ms. Burton will talk about life changes that can impact the health of the mind and the brain. Topics will include life changes and the brain, disorders and solutions, being optimistic while aging, and ideas to help people enjoy their later years.

Contact Peggy Braham at 410-535-0892 or pbraham@calverthospice.org for more information.

To register, visit our website at: http://calverthospice.org/education-seminars/