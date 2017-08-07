Calvert County Crime Report – 8/8/2017

Arrests:

7/31/17 – Tykee Dallas 36 of Baltimore, CDS Possession not marijuana & possession of paraphernalia

8/1/17 – James Zalovick 30 of Prince Frederick, Trespassing, Fraud and Obstruct/Hinder.

8/1/17 – Charles Lake 62 of Odenton, Trespassing

8/3/17 – Chyenne Lee 37 of Forestville, Burglary, Destruction of Property, Trespassing & Disorderly.

8/3/17 – Joshua James 21 of St. Leonard, Alter/Drug Alcohol Test

8/3/17 – Jennifer Hilton 45 of Huntingtown, Assault 2nd degree

8/3/17 – Lity Thompson 43 of Lexington Park, Theft $1000 to under $10,000 and Theft Scheme $1000 to under $10,000

8/6/17 – Tonika Neal 36 of Lanham, Theft less than $1,000.

Damage Property 17-40759

On July 31, 2017 Deputy First Class Clas responded to Beach Elementary School for a destruction of property. The complainant stated someone kicked out wooden ramp slats to a trailer. The incident occurred between July 28th at 5:00 p.m. – July 31st at 8:30 a.m.

Damage Property 17-41159

On August 2, 2017 Deputy First Class Clark responded to 26th St, Chesapeake Beach, for a damaged property call. The victim stated the tires on their vehicle had been slashed sometime around August 1, 2017 at 10 p.m. – August 2, 2017 8:45 a.m. The damaged value is approximately $500.

Damage Property 17-41249

On August 2, 2017 Deputy Rzepkowski responded to a call for damaged property. The victim stated their vehicle was parked at the Giant on Rousby Hall Rd, Lusby, when he noticed someone used an unknown object to scratch the vehicle. The damage value is approximately $2,000.

Theft/Damage Property 17-41506

On August 3, 2017 Deputy First Class T. Buckler responded to Kellam Field, Chesapeake Beach for a reported theft and destruction of property. The complainant states that 2 baseball statues had been tipped over and a flag was stolen between August 2, 2017 8:30 p.m. and August 3, 2017 5:30 p.m. The value is $220.

Theft 17-41822

On August 5, 2017 Deputy First Class Holt responded to a residence on Dogwood Circle, St. Leonard for a theft. The victim states between August 3, 2017 and August 5, 2017 someone stole jewelry from the residence. The Value of the property is $6,060.